La Crosse woman facing bomb scare charge

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse woman is facing a bomb scare charge.

A criminal complaint shows 57-year-old Lonie Evans of La Crosse is facing a charge of bomb scare.

According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 16, 2022 around 4:32 p.m., officers responded to Gundersen Health System Clinic located at 1836 South Avenue for a bomb threat complaint. Security had evacuated the clinic. In an interview, security said they were notified from the Operator Center of Gundersen Health System that they had received a call from a Lonnie Evans, indicating there was a bomb inside of the clinic area. Security then activated their threat protocol, which included making a page over the speakers at Gundersen, indicating that there was a security threat and that the clinic needed to be evacuated. It was determined that Evans does have some significant mental health issues, and, at the time, it was considered a low threat.

The criminal complaint says Evans in an interview said she was having an “extremely frustrating day” because she was supposed to be prescribed a low-level pain medication and for some reason her prescription was not available to her. She was calling Gundersen multiple times throughout the day in an attempt to get that prescription to be sent to her pharmacy. According to the criminal complaint, while Evans was on the phone, she indicated she would talk to the same operator multiple times who provided the same information which was not helping her situation. Evans indicated she felt she was not being listened to, so she made the statement there is a bomb at Gundersen followed by stating, “Now do I have your attention?”

Evans said in an interview the only reason she made the statement was out of frustration as she felt no one was listening to her.

Evans is due in court Dec. 5, 2022.

