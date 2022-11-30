Name released in Barron County fatal crash

According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 29, 2022, at 7:55 a.m., authorities received report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 48 near 18 ¾ Street in Rice Lake.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities have identified the person who died after a two-vehicle crash in Barron County Tuesday morning.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department identified 23-year-old Kyle Vadner of Cumberland as the driver.

According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 29, 2022, at 7:55 a.m., authorities received report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 48 near 18 ¾ Street in Rice Lake.

The media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department says deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the WI State Patrol, MMC Ambulance, Rice Lake Fire Department and the Rice Lake Police Department responded to the scene. Investigation shows a “tanker type truck” was travelling west on Highway 48 when a “small SUV type vehicle” lost control and crossed the center line into the path of the tanker truck. The driver of the SUV, a 23-year-old man from the Cumberland area, was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tanker truck, a 50-year-old man from Barron, was not reported to be hurt.

According to the media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, road conditions are a contributing factor to this crash.

