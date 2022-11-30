Person arrested after hit and run in Lake Hallie, suspected 4th OWI offense

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A person is arrested after a hit and run in Lake Hallie and is suspected of a 4th OWI offense.

According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Nov. 30, 2022, around 10:02 a.m., a Lake Hallie Police Officer was investigating a separate traffic incident due to the icy conditions at the intersection of Business Highway 53 and State Highway 124 in the Village of Lake Hallie when he saw a pickup truck traveling northbound on Business Highway 53.

The media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department says an officer saw the vehicle disregard a red traffic light and hit another vehicle in the intersection. Due to the collision, the vehicle deviated from the lane of travel and crashed into a traffic light post knocking it over and continuing driving southbound in the northbound lanes of State Highway 124 towards 40th Avenue. Around 10:10 a.m., a Chippewa County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped the vehicle at the intersection of 40th Avenue and 160th Street, Lafayette and identified the driver as 37-year-old Leonard Pope of Lafayette.

According to the media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, authorities detected the odor of intoxicants coming from Pope’s breath. Pope’s eyes were glossy, and an open liquor bottle was seen on the front passenger seat. Authorities found out that Pope had a revoked Wisconsin driver’s license, and three prior OWI convictions. Pope refused any field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test. As a result, Pope was arrested on the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-4th offense, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, leaving the scene of an accident, and operating while revoked.

Pope was taken to the hospital for a blood draw then was taken to the Chippewa County Jail.

