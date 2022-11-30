Slippery road conditions with Tuesday’s snowy weather

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The weather outside was frightful on Tuesday, so while preparing for drives home, it’s important to anticipate the snowy road conditions ahead.

State Patrol staff told WEAU the road conditions on Tuesday were quite slippery and as of 4:00 p.m., they had seen close to 25 crashes and runoffs since 6:00 a.m. in the northwest region.

511 Wisconsin also showed a significant amount of roads labeled as slippery or snow-covered in and west of the Eau Claire area. As of 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, these road conditions even reached south of Eau Claire near Osseo and Arcadia.

With this in mind, Eau Claire County Emergency Management Coordinator Tyler Esh emphasized the importance of drivers taking their time on the roads.

“The roads are slicker than we’ve really seen in the last six months or so. We’ve had rainstorms and whatnot, but this is the first time it was snow and freezing temperatures,” Esh said. “So, take the extra few minutes to get home safely so that we’re, at the end of the day, all back where we need to be and want to be.”

Esh said it’s also important to wipe the snow off your vehicles before driving to help prevent extra snow from getting onto the roads.

