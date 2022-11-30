Sojourner House moves into expanded space

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A shelter for those experiencing homelessness is moving into its expanded space Wednesday.

The Sojourner House began moving into the new $2.6 million expansion Wednesday morning. It adds nearly 4,000 square feet of space, nearly doubling the size of the pre-existing building. The move was done in part thanks to Dan the Moving Man, which donated to the move.

Shelter Coordinator, Hope Elliot, says the Sojourner House relies on the community to make sure they can continue their services.

“Between Dan the moving man, donating their services so that we can move over without affecting the budget. We also rely on community donations, community support, such as bringing in meals, volunteers so that we can operate with fewer staff. Volunteers are a great need from our community and then just community support spreading the word of what we do,” Elliot said.

On top of shelter, the Sojourner House also offers food, showers and laundry for those who need it.

