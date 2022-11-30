Tinsel & Tidings silent auction through Dec. 3

By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An auction at the Pablo Center at the Confluence is helping raise money for children fighting cancer.

The Mighty Maddy’s Mission Tinsel & Tidings Tree Stroll is a silent auction being held at the Pablo Center now through Dec. 3. Decorated Christmas trees are on display for people to bid on. The trees are decorated with lights, ornaments, goods such as gift cards, toys, electronics and more.

All the money collected from the auction will go towards Mighty Maddy’s Mission of helping kids fighting cancer.

“My daughter, Maddy, really what she decided was she wanted to provide birthday celebrations because she ended up having to spend a lot of her birthdays and her sister’s birthdays in the hospitals,” Josh Odegard, Mighty Maddy’s Mission Board Member, said.

The event will end with the Tinsel and Tidings Gala, hosted at the Pablo Center at the Confluence at 5:30 this Saturday. The Gala will feature five additional trees for people to bid on in a live auction.

