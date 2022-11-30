White named interim Regis High School Athletic Director

Nick White
Nick White(COURTESY: REGIS CATHOLIC SCHOOLS)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Regis Catholic Schools is announcing Nick White ‘98 is named the interim Regis High School Athletic Director for the remainder of the current school year.

According to Regis Catholic Schools, White has a long history of involvement in high school athletics among other career accomplishments. He was born and raised in Eau Claire.

“As a Regis grad, I’m excited to bring my experience to the athletic department that helped shape me as a young adult,” White said. “I’m looking forward to connecting with the great folks in the Regis family to work together to provide the best athletic experience we can to our student-athletes.”

White is scheduled to officially begin his duties on Dec. 1.

