Barron County Sheriff’s Department, 4 automotive dealers launching new program

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is announcing they are partnering with four area automotive dealers in the county to launch a new program.

The new program is called Back to Basics-Arrive Alive. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, for every car sold at these area dealerships you will get the letter that asks for your help in keeping our roads safe.

That letter, displayed below, is signed by Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Link Ford, Don Johnson Motors, South Lake Motors, and Swant Graber.

Dear Community Member, Thank you for your recent purchase. Whether you realize it or not, it’s likely that the time you spend driving—as part of your job or to and from work or school—is the most dangerous part of your day. Due to recent accidents and tragedies, we want to do more. That is why we have formed a coalition to kick off a new campaign, “Back to Basics—Arrive Alive.” As automakers continue to add technology and features to vehicles, some of which enhance safety, many drivers are tempted to multi-task behind the wheel. We think this campaign will help us refocus on driving responsibly and become better role models for each other and our youth. Many of us think we learned all the basics in driver training and that our years of experience have made us safe drivers. But we all need a reminder to help reinforce the fundamental skills needed to be a safe driver. “Back to Basics—Arrive Alive” is a way to share safe driving information with everyone—whether you drive for work, school, or as a commuter. We want to remind everyone of the importance of wearing a seat belt on every trip and ask that you remind those you care about to buckle up as well. Also, reduce your speed, drive alcohol and drug free, and drive distraction free. Getting Back to Basics will make our roads safer in Barron County and help to make sure everyone’s loved ones make it home safely. Together we want everyone to get to work, school, or wherever you are traveling and back home safely. The choices YOU make today affect what happens to YOU and those around you tomorrow. Now let’s get Back to Basics and Arrive Alive. Safe travels from all of us at, Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Link Ford, Don Johnson Motors, South Lake Motors, Swant Graber



