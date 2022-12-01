Chippewa Veterans Home gets donations towards new courtyard

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls is getting a new courtyard.

The courtyard is intended to provide a better quality of life to veterans, allowing them to get outside while also being protected from the elements. The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs and the Wisconsin American Legion Auxiliary donated $252,000 towards the project with more donations expected to come in.

The Chippewa Steel also contributed more than $7,000 towards the project. A check presentation was held Wednesday.

According to Harry Bauer, Recreation Committee Chairman, the courtyard is expected to open by next summer.

