Chippewa Veterans Home gets donations towards new courtyard

By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls is getting a new courtyard.

The courtyard is intended to provide a better quality of life to veterans, allowing them to get outside while also being protected from the elements. The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs and the Wisconsin American Legion Auxiliary donated $252,000 towards the project with more donations expected to come in.

The Chippewa Steel also contributed more than $7,000 towards the project. A check presentation was held Wednesday.

According to Harry Bauer, Recreation Committee Chairman, the courtyard is expected to open by next summer.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2022.
Investigation results of Sheriff Cramer’s death announced Wednesday
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2022.
Result of investigation into Sheriff Cramer’s death to be announced Wednesday
According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, at 7:55 a.m., on Nov....
1 person dead after two-vehicle crash in Barron County
According to a social post via the Lake Hallie Police Department’s Facebook Page, if you have...
Lake Hallie Police Department seeking help in identifying woman in robbery investigation

Latest News

Chippewa Veterans Home Donation
Chippewa Veterans Home Donation
Prioritizing Mental Health in Law Enforcement
Prioritizing Mental Health in Law Enforcement
Sojourner House Moves into Expanded Space
Sojourner House Moves into Expanded Space
Tinsel and Tidings Silent Auction Through Dec. 3.
Tinsel and Tidings Silent Auction Through Dec. 3.