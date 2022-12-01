Eau Claire City Council President will not seek re-election

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld is announcing that he will not seek re-election in the Spring 2023 Election.

Weld, who has been involved in municipal politics in some capacity for 12 years, said he will serve through the end of his term in April.

“Eau Claire has been my home for most of my life, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have served the city these past 12 years,” Weld said in a release. “It is because of their voices, passion and drive that we have become this amazing city where we live, work and play.”

Weld endorsed current City Council Vice President Emily Berge for President. Berge announced her candidacy for the position Thursday.

“I strongly encourage our community to support Emily Berge and her efforts to lead our City Council,” Weld said. “She has worked tirelessly serving her district and the City of Eau Claire these past five years.”

Weld said that Berge is “trusted, experienced, and compassionate” in endorsing her.

For the remainder of his term, Weld will continue to work as City Council president. He plans on enjoying the extra time to be with family and friends. Weld is a real estate agent and former business owner who was on the City Plan Commission for six years and was an at-large City Council member for two years before taking over as president the past four years.

“Public service and municipal governing touches every emotion that exists; it tires and tests you, energizes and rewards you, educates and strengthens you, and in the end, leaves you with a great sense of accomplishment and pride,” Weld said. “I will miss it greatly and encourage everyone to seek and experience the role of serving others, in whatever capacity possible.”

Berge issued a release Thursday and said that she is a “problem solver” in addition to highlighting her five years of experience on the City Council.

“As City Council President, I will continue to lead with dedication and cooperation,” Berge said.

Berge has worked as a mental health care provider in Eau Claire for 17 years and has lived in Eau Claire for over 20 years.

“My background in mental health care has provided me with a unique perspective on city policy,” Berge said in a release. “As City Council President, I will continue to build on this integration of mental health and city work to make us strong and resilient as a community.”

Dec. 1 is the first day that candidates can begin circulating nomination papers for the Spring 2023 Election. Candidates have until Jan. 3, 2023 to file ballot access papers. Registered write-in candidates have until noon on Feb. 17, 2023 to file paperwork. The Spring 2023 Primary is Feb. 21 while the Spring 2023 Election is April 4, 2023.

For more information about how to get on the ballot and run in local elections, you can visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.