Free sand for sidewalks available to Eau Claire residents

According to a social post via the City of Eau Claire- Government Facebook Page, for City of...
According to a social post via the City of Eau Claire- Government Facebook Page, for City of Eau Claire residents there is free sand available at the Central Maintenance Facility located at 911 Forest Street.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is letting residents know there is sand for sidewalks available.

According to a social post via the City of Eau Claire- Government Facebook Page, for City of Eau Claire residents there is free sand available at the Central Maintenance Facility located at 911 Forest Street.

The social post via the City of Eau Claire-Government Facebook page says the sand is available 24-hours a day and there is no cost for residents. You are asked to remember to bring your own shovel and container. The social post notes there is a 5-gallon pail per resident limit.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2022.
Investigation results of Sheriff Cramer’s death announced Wednesday
According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 29, 2022, at...
Name released in Barron County fatal crash
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Leonard Pope
Man arrested after hit and run in Lake Hallie, suspected 4th OWI offense
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset

Latest News

Back to Basics-Arrive Alive
Barron County Sheriff’s Department, 4 automotive dealers launching new program
Holiday Concert
UW-Eau Claire Holiday Concert (12/01/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (12/1/22)
Terry Weld EC City Council
Eau Claire City Council President will not seek re-election