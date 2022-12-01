Free sand for sidewalks available to Eau Claire residents

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is letting residents know there is sand for sidewalks available.

According to a social post via the City of Eau Claire- Government Facebook Page, for City of Eau Claire residents there is free sand available at the Central Maintenance Facility located at 911 Forest Street.

The social post via the City of Eau Claire-Government Facebook page says the sand is available 24-hours a day and there is no cost for residents. You are asked to remember to bring your own shovel and container. The social post notes there is a 5-gallon pail per resident limit.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.