Gov. Evers appoints Formanek to serve as Vernon County Register of Deeds

VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Lindsey Formanek to replace Marilyn Hauge, who is retiring, as Vernon County Register of Deeds.

Formanek, who has previously been the Deputy Register of Deeds since 2021, will serve out the remainder of the term, which expires Jan. 5, 2025, after Hauge’s retirement, which is effective Dec. 31, 2022, according to a release from the office of Gov. Evers.

“Lindsey Formanek is well-qualified to carry out the duties of Vernon County Register of Deeds,” Evers said. “With previous experience as deputy register of deeds, she will continue to have a positive impact on Vernon County in this new role.”

“I am extremely honored to accept the appointment of Vernon County Register of Deeds by Gov. Evers,” Formanek said. “I truly appreciate his confidence in me and look forward to serving the citizens of Vernon County in this capacity.”

Formanek is a Vernon County native and a graduate of Viroqua High School.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed serving as deputy register of deeds under Marilyn Hauge and will continue to carry on exceptional customer service for the citizens of Vernon County,” Formanek said in a release. “Thank you to my family, friends, and colleagues within Vernon County for the continued support and encouragement.”

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.