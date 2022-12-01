Gundersen Health, Bellin Health complete merger

LA CROSSE, Wis.; GREEN BAY, Wis. (WEAU) - Gundersen Health and Bellin Health are announcing they have completed their merger, according to a release.

The names, locations, employees, and current services will continue under the merger, according to the release. Both of the systems’ headquarters, Gundersen in La Crosse and Bellin in Green Bay, will also remain intact. Leadership structures will be balanced between two regions, giving each system equal representation at the top in the merger.

“Our organizations are coming together with one vision for the future of healthcare in our communities,” Dr. Scott Rathgaber, CEO of the newly-merged systems and former CEO of Gundersen Health, said. “I’m excited for our patients and their families, and for how, collectively, we can influence and lead the future of healthcare.”

Earlier this year, the two health care systems announced they were in the process of merging in an effort to provide access to more resources and services across both systems.

“Gundersen and Bellin Health have been two of the Upper Midwest’s most trusted, respected health systems, each having served patients in their respective parts of Wisconsin, Upper Michigan, southeastern Minnesota, and northeast Iowa for well over 100 years,” Rathgaber said. “Coming together allows Bellin and Gundersen to offer access to more resources and a broader network of services that will improve care for the patients and families they serve.”

The previous CEO of Bellin Health, Chris Woleske, said the two health systems share a common purpose.

“Bellin Health and Gundersen Health System have a clear purpose for coming together, and we stand for the same things,” Woleske, the EVP of the newly-merged systems, said. “Our providers and staff are focused on patient and community needs, and we have a united culture that puts people first — including our patients, staff, and our neighbors and community partners,”

Woleske will also be the Regional President of the Bellin Region. Heather Schimmers, COO and Chief Nursing Officer of Gundersen, will become the Regional President of the Gundersen Region. John Dykema, the current Chair of the Bellin Health Board of Directors, will take up the same role with a newly-created board for the merged systems.

You can view the Gundersen Health website here and the Bellin Health website here.

