La Crosse Police Department introduces new therapy K-9, Cheddar

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The newest member of the La Crosse Police Department will help provided new services to the La Crosse community.

The LCPD introduced Cheddar, a therapy K-9, as its newest member Wednesday.

In a release, La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron said that a therapy K-9 will provide a unique way to serve and benefit the community. Therapy dogs are used to help provide security, companionship, happiness and love, and can be used as an “icebreaker” to help people feel more comfortable with law enforcement.

“As La Crosse Police embrace the philosophy of community engagement department wide, Cheddar is a welcomed addition to assisting in building strong partnerships and relationships within the community,” Kudron said.

Cheddar will be assigned to School Resource Officer Ryan Ledvina. Cheddar will also be a part of community activities on a regular basis.

Blueberry Cottage Labradoodles of western Wisconsin, which has provided several police departments with therapy dogs, donated Cheddar to the Department.

The La Crosse Police Department now has six K-9s, including Cheddar, its first therapy dog.

Cheddar is the new La Crosse Police Department therapy K-9. (La Crosse Police Department)

