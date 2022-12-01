Nelson man accused of making terrorist threats to other people

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Nelson, Wis. man is accused of making terrorist threats to other people.

Law enforcement served an arrest and search warrant at a home on State Highway 35 in the Town of Nelson on Nov. 30 around 2:30 p.m.

36-year-old Samuel Holmes had arrest warrants for two charges of terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and bail jumping. Investigators say he sent separate threatening text messages to a worker at Lutheran Social Services, and a foster supervisor at the Department of Health and Human Services threatening to shoot and bomb people. Holmes was considered to be armed. For safety reasons, part of Highway 35 was closed. Deputies called in help from several other law enforcement agencies including the Eau Claire Emergency Response Team. Holmes was taken into custody around 9:15 p.m. No one was reported to be hurt and the highway reopened around 10:00 p.m.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department with this incident included West Central Drug Task Force, Wisconsin State Patrol, Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo County Highway Department, and the Nelson Fire Department.

Two criminal complaints were filed earlier in the week.

A criminal complaint shows Holmes is facing charges of terrorist threats -create risk of causing result, telephone harassment, and disorderly conduct.

A separate criminal complaint shows Holmes is facing charges of terrorist threats -create risk of causing result, telephone harassment, disorderly conduct, and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Holmes is due in court Dec. 2, 2022. Holmes is currently in the Buffalo County Jail awaiting the court appearance.

