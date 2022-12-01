No one hurt after ‘minor’ incident involving school bus, vehicle near Westby

A school bus was attempting to pass a vehicle parked in the roadway when the bus’s safety arm blew open, scratching the vehicle.
A Vernon County (Wis.) Sheriff's Office squad vehicle.(Vernon County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WESTBY, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a school bus and vehicle were involved in a “minor accident,” according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

In a release, the Sheriff’s Office said a school bus operated by the Westby School District was attempting to pass a vehicle parked in the travel lane of Lovaas Ridge Road north of Westby Wednesday at 3″47 p.m. when the safety arm of the bus was blown open by the wind and scratched the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The vehicle’s driver, an 82-year-old Westby man, and his passenger, an 82-year-old Westby woman, had stopped to make a phone call. There were seven people on the school bus at the time of the incident, including the driver, a 66-year-old Viroqua man, and six children. Nobody in the school bus or vehicle was hurt, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Both vehicles were able to leave the scene safely, according to the release.

