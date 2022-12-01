No people hurt, 3 dogs dead after structure fire in Jackson County

TOWNSHIP OF NORTHFIELD, Wis. (WEAU) - No people are reported to be hurt and three dogs are dead after a structure fire in Jackson County Thursday.

According to social post via the Hixton Fire & Rescue Facebook Page, at 11:04 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2022 Hixton Fire received a report of a possible Fire on Winger Road in the Township of Northfield. Jackson County Dispatch said at 11:08 a.m. that they received a report of a structure fire at W14627 Winger Road. Full response mutual aid was requested. The Hixton Chief arrived at 11:23 a.m. and said the attached garage was collapsed with heavy fire involvement on the two-story home. Crews attacked the fire, and the interior crew said that the fire was knocked down at 11:42 a.m.

The social post via the Hixton Fire & Rescue Facebook Pages says the fire cause is unknown. Winds caused the fire to spread rapidly, contributing to the structure being a complete loss. The homeowners were not home at the time of fire and no people were reported to be hurt. Three dogs died in the fire. Red Cross is assisting the family. Units cleared the scene at 2:00 p.m.

The agencies assisting with this structure fire included Hixton Fire, Hixton EMS, Alma Center Fire, Black River Falls Fire, Pigeon Falls Fire, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Electric and Red Cross.

