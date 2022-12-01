Think Inside the Box Challenge bringing more businesses to Altoona

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -One of the challenges facing those looking to start a business is finding a space to get started. A new initiative is helping remove barriers like that one.

Called the Think Inside the Box Challenge, it’s part of a larger project turning freight containers into store fronts in Altoona. The hope: help entrepreneurs while improving quality of life for the community.

“We thought it was a cool idea,” said Mike Golat, the Altoona City Administrator. “Altoona doesn’t have many buildings in its downtown core, so it’s difficult to attract businesses here because we don’t have space for them, and we thought this would be a perfect fit to be able to provide space for several new businesses here.”

Golat said those new businesses will be two retail stores, two restaurants and a tap room. There’s also going to be a stage, some bathrooms and indoor seating.

To make those spaces come to life, the city is looking for entrepreneurs hoping to get their start.

“We’re looking for businesses that will really draw people to downtown Altoona, that will energize that space and help complement the businesses that are already down here,” Golat said.

According to Golat, one of the city’s goals for this project is addressing some of the obstacles to starting a business.

“Finding a reasonable space to rent at a reasonable cost, having to build a restaurant, having a space that’s going to draw people,” Golat said. “We’re hoping that this is going to be the new cool place to be. Some of the financing that goes along with that, with building and getting equipment for new building. Those are some of the barriers we want to address.”

As it works to continue to grow business downtown, Golat said the new area is also about the community: bringing families and other community members out to enjoy this part of the city too.

The deadline to apply for one of the business spaces is Jan. 26. Finalists will then present their business ideas. If you’re interested in applying, click HERE for the application.

