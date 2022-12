EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 48th UW-Eau Claire Holiday Concert is Sunday, December 4 at 5:30 p.m. at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire.

The concert features the The Singing Statesmen, Symphonic Choir, and Novum Voce, Concert Choir and Women’s Concert Chorale, University Symphony Orchestra, Wind Symphony

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.