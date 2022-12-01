WAGNER TAILS: Pretzel and Freddy

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DUNN AND VERNON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - A former stray cat is looking for a home where she can be an indoor and an outdoor cat.

Pretzel is approximately one to two years old. She arrived at Moses Ark Rescue in Menomonie in February. Pretzel gets along great with other cats, she tolerates dogs and she loves every person she meets.

While Pretzel has moments where she wants to play... hunting, eating and cuddling seem to be her top priorities. Click HERE to contact Moses Ark Rescue.

--

A one-year-old dog originally from Louisiana is available for adoption through Last Paw Rescue. Freddy is being fostered in the Viroqua area. His foster mom says he is overly interested in cats, he loves people and he does great with other dogs. He’s living with five other foster dogs of all ages.

Freddy is believed to be a hound mix. He loves playing with chew toys and tennis balls, but also loves being by his people. His foster mom describes him as playful yet calm.

Click HERE for a link to the adoption application.

