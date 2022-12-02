Clearwater Winter Parade kicks off Friday, Bridge to Wonderland Parade Saturday

(FILE) The Clearwater Winter Parade is held in Eau Claire, Wis. each year.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Clearwater Winter Parade in Eau Claire kicks off Friday.

The Parade kicks off with fireworks at 6:30 p.m. Friday night.

The Parade route starts on the 100 block of West Grand Avenue and then turns down 1st Avenue, ending at Chippewa Street. On Saturday, the Bridge to Wonderland Parade will be held in downtown Chippewa Falls starting at 6:00 p.m. It begins at the intersection of North Bridge and Spruce Streets and travels down Bridge Street to Spring Street.

Both parades feature an international theme of Christmas around the world.

