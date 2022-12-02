DA clears Eau Claire officers in Sept. officer involved critical incident

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire District Attorney has determined the actions of two Eau Claire officers in an officer involved critical incident were reasonable acts of self-defense and defense of others.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation says an armed man pointed a gun at police officers before being shot by the Eau Claire Police Department on Sept. 4.

34-year-old Clayton Livingston was shot and injured by two Eau Claire Police Department officers, Sam Sperry and Tre Johnson, according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

According to the release, Livingston had pointed a gun at a neighbor’s home, and in response, the Eau Claire Police Department formed a perimeter around his home. The release said that officers learned about a “direct threat” and then confronted Livingston. The release did not indicate what the threat was or who it was made towards. Officers told Livingston to drop his gun but he then aimed it at officers. Sperry, a five-year law enforcement veteran, and Johnson, who has two years of experience in law enforcement, shot Livingston. Police then provided medical care to Livingston and took him to a hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The DOJ said that the gun was found and body camera footage was taken of the shooting. The two officers are on administrative leave according to Eau Claire Police Department policy. No one working in law enforcement was hurt during the shooting.

