Flu cases rising due to low vaccination rate

By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some health experts say the rise in flu cases this year is due to a low flu vaccination rate.

Pediatricians with Children’s Wisconsin say they’re seeing a significant increase in the number of flu hospitalizations since Thanksgiving. They say while flu cases are still minimal, they are currently rising, and the time to get vaccinated is now.

Research from the Medical College of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy shows vaccination rates this year are the lowest since 2010.

“I’m anxious about the holiday season. The holiday season is a time where we want friends and family to get together and celebrate. And we want to protect our grandparents, our parents and our newborns and all across the community,” Dr. Dave Margolis, Pediatric Cancer Doctor at Children’s Wisconsin, said.

Doctors say the flu vaccine takes two weeks to take full effect, so it’s important to get it with plenty of time before traveling for winter holidays.

