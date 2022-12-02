Half Moon Lake Dam maintenance to take place next week

Eau Claire city hall
Eau Claire
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is scheduled to perform required maintenance on the Half Moon Lake Dam during the week of Dec. 5, 2022.

According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire, the DNR requires this maintenance as part of the permitting process for the Dam and is not related to the boardwalk trail proposed for the area.

The media release from the City of Eau Claire says trees create weaknesses within the dam structure and are a potential safety hazard. According to the media release from the City of Eau Claire says maintenance will include removing all woody vegetation from both sides of the dam structure, just north of the YMCA Tennis Center. City Staff are set to work with a DNR Fisheries Biologist to use some of the larger trees as a fish habitat along the shore of Half Moon Lake.

