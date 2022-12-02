HSHS hospitals honor loved ones with Love Lights

Community members can purchase a Love Light for $10 to honor or remember a loved one.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Valley loved ones are being honored this holiday season with the annual Love Lights Christmas trees at HSHS hospitals.

St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls held its Love Lights Tree Lighting Ceremony Thursday. Community members can purchase a Love Light for $10 to honor or remember a loved one.

Each color of light represents a different group of people or pets. White represents an adult who has passed away, blue represents a child who has passed away, red and green represents a living relative or friend, gold represents a living veteran or a veteran who has passed away or an active military member, and purple represents a living pet or a pet who has passed away.

The Love Lights Trees will glow outside the front entrances of the hospitals through the Christmas season. The Love Lights Tree Lighting Ceremony at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 5:00 p.m.

To purchase a Love Light, or for more information, you can call the volunteer services manager at 715-717-7439. You can also purchase a Love Light online on HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital’s website HERE or HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital’s website HERE.

