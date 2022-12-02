Pablo Center at the Confluence sets sights on the closeout of construction debt and funding endowments on access and partnerships

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (PABLO CENTER AT THE CONFLUENCE PRESS RELEASE) - Pablo Center at the Confluence provides an update on recent fundraising and capital campaign endeavors. With two naming gifts, an annual fall fundraiser, and other contributions over the last year, Pablo Center nears the closing of the first half of the Turn It Up Eleven Campaign and sets sights on future programming and access endeavors.

First launching in July 2021, the Turn It Up To Eleven Campaign is a $6 million fundraising initiative focused on closing the remaining capital construction liability and funding two $1 million endowments. Each endowment seeks to provide permanent and on-going funding for Pablo Center’s community partnerships – one focused on programming and one focused on accessibility. Since commencing in 2021, the campaign has raised $2.8 million. With only $3.2 million remaining, the full potential of Pablo Center is closer than ever to being realized.

”We are just starting to fully become the organization that Pablo Center was meant to be,” explains Director of Development Monica Frederick. “With the conclusion of the Turn It Up To 11 Campaign we will finally be able to fulfill the dream that began so long ago. Beginning Season 5 with only $3.2 million left to raise in this campaign is unbelievable progress. We are incredibly grateful for the continued support we have received from the community.”

Contributions to the Turn it Up To Eleven Campaign have resulted from community donations, fundraising, and naming-gifts including:

Annual Fall Fundraiser - Held on October 27, 2022, over 100 people attended the inaugural, fall fundraiser. The masquerade themed event featured local music and entertainment, a live auction, and an online auction which extended through the weekend. The fall fundraiser raised over $82,000 toward the campaign.

Robert Manz Gibson Street Entry Naming Gift - Formally the Experience Center, the Robert Manz Gibson Street Entry located on the first floor near the Graham Avenue and Gibson Street entrance is renamed in honor of Eau Claire-raised, orthopedic surgeon Robert C Manz. The room continues to grow as a gathering space for friends, family, and community alike to enjoy niche events, local music, intimate concerts and events, and artist/guest experiences.

Marilyn Schaefer Riverfront Hall Naming Gift - Formally the Riverfront Room, the Marilyn Schaefer Riverfront Hall located on the first floor overlooking the Chippewa River, is renamed in memory of Marilyn McCormick Schaefer. The space continues to provide a versatile space for recitals, artistic events, and educational opportunities.

Donor Contributions - Additional donations directed to the campaign totaled $393,000.

Pablo Center is honored to receive these gifts and looks to the future of expanded community programming following the fulfillments of the two endowments. Recent programming endeavors include the expansion of our STEAM and K-12 programming, monthly open mic nights offering a platform to showcase and enjoy local talent, and increasing opportunities for low to moderate income families to enjoy events at free and reduced cost.Those interested in contributing to the Turn It Up to Eleven Campaign can visit pablocenter.org/support/donate/ to see all the ways to get involved. As a 501c(3) nonprofit, all donations are tax-deductible and support programming in the Chippewa Valley and surrounding communities.

ABOUT ROBERT C MANZ.

Robert C Manz was raised in Eau Claire, Wis. and was a gifted orthopedic surgeon with a practice in Cedarburg, Wis. Known as a dedicated friend, uncle, and brother, his caring and thoughtful nature shone through in his enthusiasm for creating memorable experiences and his larger-than-life joyful presence.

ABOUT MARILYN SCHAEFER

Marilyn was a dedicated and loving mother of seven and lifelong musician. Born in Madison, Wis. she attended Edgewood High School and University of Wisconsin where she played clarinet in the marching band. She discovered a passion for harp while studying under her cousin, a UW professor. Marilyn went on to tour with the UW Harp Ensemble, along with performing many times at the Wisconsin State Capitol, Governor’s Mansion, and hundreds of churches throughout Wisconsin. Her adventurous spirit came through in her passion for ski jumping, downhill skiing, swimming, gardening, and traveling the world. As a licensed pilot, Marilyn enjoyed flying and was a member of The Ninety-Nines, an international organization of women pilots.

ABOUT PABLO CENTER AT THE CONFLUENCE

Pablo Center operates in support of a mission that is focused on developing and augmenting opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to experience the performing, literary, and visual arts. Inside our doors, guests can experience two internationally-recognizable performance spaces; the 1,204-seat RCU Theatre and the innovative 400-seat Jamf Theatre. These spaces allow us to showcase the endless possibilities of the arts in a facility capable of providing transformative experiences and creative opportunities. The Pablo Center experience and mission is enhanced by our support spaces: three rehearsal, dance and community rooms; three visual arts galleries; a sound and lighting lab; university classroom spaces; a state-of-the-art recording studio; and workforce/vocational training spaces. While our building makes Pablo unique, it is our community - patrons, members, business partners, constituent groups and local artists - who make us remarkable.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.