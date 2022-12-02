Person in burning home fires shots; 3 first responders hurt, officials say

By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Three first responders were injured after someone inside a burning Rowan County home fired shots, authorities said.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters were called to a fire on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell around 12:38 a.m. Friday. Law enforcement also responded.

As first responders approached the back of the home, someone inside fired shots, officials said. Two law enforcement officers and one firefighter were injured, although the sheriff’s office would not confirm they were shot.

The injuries were minor, according to authorities.

Authorities said the suspect is dead, and they are not aware of any other threats to the community.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation.

