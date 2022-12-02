Santa’s North Pole Express mailbox comes to Altoona

Altoona, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Valley business is helping children mail their letters to Santa.

Santa’s North Pole Express mailbox is located outside the doors of the River Prairie Wealth Partners Office on Front Porch Place in Altoona.

From now until Dec. 22 kids can drop off letters for Santa. If you include your name and address, Santa will write back.

“We’re super excited to be able to share this with the Chippewa Valley. We want to encourage as many people, old and young, that believe in the magic of Christmas to come and enjoy this for as long as it’s here,” Laura Diller, River Prairie Wealth Partners Executive Assistant, said.

River Prairie Wealth Partners is also offering those who visit Santa’s mailbox a chance to win a prize for the family. Just post a photo on social media with the hashtag “Santa at River Prairie.”

