Santa’s North Pole Express mailbox comes to Altoona

From now until Dec. 22 kids can drop off letters for Santa. If you include your name and...
From now until Dec. 22 kids can drop off letters for Santa. If you include your name and address, Santa will write back.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Altoona, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Valley business is helping children mail their letters to Santa.

Santa’s North Pole Express mailbox is located outside the doors of the River Prairie Wealth Partners Office on Front Porch Place in Altoona.

From now until Dec. 22 kids can drop off letters for Santa. If you include your name and address, Santa will write back.

“We’re super excited to be able to share this with the Chippewa Valley. We want to encourage as many people, old and young, that believe in the magic of Christmas to come and enjoy this for as long as it’s here,” Laura Diller, River Prairie Wealth Partners Executive Assistant, said.

River Prairie Wealth Partners is also offering those who visit Santa’s mailbox a chance to win a prize for the family. Just post a photo on social media with the hashtag “Santa at River Prairie.”

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset
SAMUEL HOLMES
Nelson man accused of making terrorist threats to other people
A new Airline is underway for Rapid City Regional airport
Sun Country now officially flying out of Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2022.
Investigation results of Sheriff Cramer’s death announced Wednesday
The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the...
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Clearwater Parade
Clearwater Parade
Flu Cases Rising Due to Low Vaccination Rate
Flu Cases Rising Due to Low Vaccination Rate
Doctors say the flu vaccine takes two weeks to take full effect, so it’s important to get it...
Flu cases rising due to low vaccination rate
WEAU 13 News
WEAU not being seen on YouTube TV