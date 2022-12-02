Send a letter to Santa while attending Clearwater Winter Parade

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you are attending the 2022 Clearwater Winter Parade you can bring a letter to Santa.

According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire, the United States Postal Service will be collecting letters to Santa during the Parade on Friday. No postage is necessary. You can hand your letter to a postal service worker walking in the Parade and they will make sure the letter gets mailed to Santa at the North Pole.

The media release from the City of Eau Claire says the warming shelter is scheduled to be open at Grace Lutheran Church from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. If you would like to write your letter before the parade at the warming shelter, supplies will be provided. Additional activities will be going on.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.