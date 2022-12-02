Send a letter to Santa while attending Clearwater Winter Parade

You can hand your letter to a postal service worker walking in the Parade and they will make...
You can hand your letter to a postal service worker walking in the Parade and they will make sure the letter gets mailed to the Santa at the North Pole.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you are attending the 2022 Clearwater Winter Parade you can bring a letter to Santa.

According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire, the United States Postal Service will be collecting letters to Santa during the Parade on Friday. No postage is necessary. You can hand your letter to a postal service worker walking in the Parade and they will make sure the letter gets mailed to Santa at the North Pole.

The media release from the City of Eau Claire says the warming shelter is scheduled to be open at Grace Lutheran Church from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. If you would like to write your letter before the parade at the warming shelter, supplies will be provided. Additional activities will be going on.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset
SAMUEL HOLMES
Nelson man accused of making terrorist threats to other people
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2022.
Investigation results of Sheriff Cramer’s death announced Wednesday
A new Airline is underway for Rapid City Regional airport
Sun Country now officially flying out of Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the...
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (12/02/22)
A man was shot by police on September 4, 2022 at a home on the north side of Eau Claire after...
DA clears Eau Claire officers in Sept. officer involved critical incident
(FILE) The Clearwater Winter Parade is held in Eau Claire, Wis. each year.
Clearwater Winter Parade kicks off Friday, Bridge to Wonderland Parade Saturday
The pass uses geolocation technology, which allows pass holders to check in when they arrive at...
Visit Eau Claire announcing re-launch of ‘Eau, Snow! Winter Challenge’ mobile pass