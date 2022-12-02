SportScene 13 for Thursday, December 1st

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep winter sports are getting into the swing of things. This edition of SportScene 13 features prep wrestling, prep hockey, and girls’ and boys’ prep basketball.

In Big Rivers Conference boys’ hockey, Chippewa Falls takes on Hudson, New Richmond battles North, River Falls duels with Memorial, and Menomonie faces Rice Lake.

Also, in prep wrestling, North opens their season against Rice Lake.

Plus, in boys’ basketball, Bloomer faces Colfax, Neillsville wars with Stanley-Boyd, Independence and Cadott takes on Eleva-Strum.

In girls’ basketball, Colfax travels to Mondovi.

Finally, Nathan Donovan of the UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer team receives first-team All-American honors.

