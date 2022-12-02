UW-La Crosse seeking participants for fitness walking test

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Researchers at UW-La Crosse are looking for area residents to take part in a fitness walking test.

According to a media release from UW-La Crosse, those between the ages of 18 and 65 are sought for research “evaluating perceived exertion during the Rockport Fitness Walking Test.” A UWL graduate student in the Exercise and Sport Science Department is looking for “healthy adults who have participated in a structured exercise program less than three days per week for the past three months.”

Those who complete the study are said to receive $40.

“Submaximal assessments, such as the Rockport Fitness Walking Test, are commonly used to predict cardiorespiratory fitness levels in older community dwelling adults,” UWL Registered Clinical Exercise Physiologist Kim Radtke, said. “Recent studies have suggested using subjective rating of perceived exertion may be a more accurate method for predicting aerobic fitness compared to using an individual’s heart rate. This study will provide important information for clinicians who prescribe exercise in the populations we serve.”

For more information or to participate, you are asked to contact Duresa Kumbi at kumbi1244@uwlax.edu or 608.785.8683.

Additional information is available in the full media release from UW La Crosse, HERE.

