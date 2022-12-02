UW-La Crosse seeking participants for fitness walking test

UW-La Crosse
UW-La Crosse(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Researchers at UW-La Crosse are looking for area residents to take part in a fitness walking test.

According to a media release from UW-La Crosse, those between the ages of 18 and 65 are sought for research “evaluating perceived exertion during the Rockport Fitness Walking Test.” A UWL graduate student in the Exercise and Sport Science Department is looking for “healthy adults who have participated in a structured exercise program less than three days per week for the past three months.”

Those who complete the study are said to receive $40.

“Submaximal assessments, such as the Rockport Fitness Walking Test, are commonly used to predict cardiorespiratory fitness levels in older community dwelling adults,” UWL Registered Clinical Exercise Physiologist Kim Radtke, said. “Recent studies have suggested using subjective rating of perceived exertion may be a more accurate method for predicting aerobic fitness compared to using an individual’s heart rate. This study will provide important information for clinicians who prescribe exercise in the populations we serve.”

For more information or to participate, you are asked to contact Duresa Kumbi at kumbi1244@uwlax.edu or 608.785.8683.

Additional information is available in the full media release from UW La Crosse, HERE.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset
SAMUEL HOLMES
Nelson man accused of making terrorist threats to other people
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2022.
Investigation results of Sheriff Cramer’s death announced Wednesday
A new Airline is underway for Rapid City Regional airport
Sun Country now officially flying out of Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the...
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Eau Claire city hall
Half Moon Lake Dam maintenance to take place next week
You can hand your letter to a postal service worker walking in the Parade and they will make...
Send a letter to Santa while attending Clearwater Winter Parade
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (12/02/22)
A man was shot by police on September 4, 2022 at a home on the north side of Eau Claire after...
DA clears Eau Claire officers in Sept. officer involved critical incident