Visit Eau Claire announcing re-launch of 'Eau, Snow! Winter Challenge' mobile pass

The pass uses geolocation technology, which allows pass holders to check in when they arrive at...
The pass uses geolocation technology, which allows pass holders to check in when they arrive at a featured location and participate in activities such as snowshoeing, sledding, cross-country skiing, and more.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Visit Eau Claire is announcing the re-launch of the ‘Eau, Snow! Winter Challenge’ mobile pass for a second year.

According to a media release from Visit Eau Claire, the ‘Eau, Snow! Winter Challenge’ is a free mobile-exclusive pass that features winter recreational activities throughout the Chippewa Valley. The pass uses geolocation technology, which allows pass holders to check in when they arrive at a featured location and participate in activities such as snowshoeing, sledding, cross-country skiing, and more.

“Winter can be a difficult time for some people, so we want to highlight all of the amazing things our city offers in the winter months,” Executive Director Benny Anderson, said. “We hope this mobile pass motivates residents and visitors to get out and explore the amazing winter recreation that Eau Claire provides.”

Users can download their free pass online HERE.

According to the media release from Visit Eau Claire, when the user arrives at a featured location and accesses their mobile pass, geolocation technology will automatically verify their location and redeem their check-in. The more locations the users visit, the more prizes they will earn.

More information about prizes is available HERE.

