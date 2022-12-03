Families have breakfast with Santa in Altoona

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Children and their families woke up bright and early this morning for Breakfast with Santa.

Community members got into the Christmas spirit at the River Prairie Center in Altoona. The city’s parks and recreation department hosts the annual Breakfast with Santa.

The event has sold out the past two years. Proceeds from the breakfast go towards the following year’s event, so people can continue to enjoy a morning of holiday fun.

Altoona’s Recreation Manager, Debra Goldbach, says this event brings people together for the holidays.

“Breakfast with Santa, or a lot of our programs that we do, are just a fun way to bring community members together in Altoona, and especially this time of year, just to spend some time with one another and enjoy the holidays,” Goldbach said.

More holiday fun will be coming the River Prairie tomorrow evening. Festivities for the annual Holiday Glow Tree Lighting will kick off at 5:30pm.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.