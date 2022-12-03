La Crosse County audit shows no discrepancies or deficiencies with voting equipment

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - On Friday, La Crosse County conducted a required audit of the voting equipment.

According to the La Crosse County Clerk, reporting units were randomly selected by WEC. Seven reporting units with a total of 6,797 ballots were reviewed and hand counted twice to compare results with the totals printed on election night.

The audit showed no discrepancies or deficiencies with the voting equipment. The results were 100% accurate, according to the La Crosse County Clerk.

According to the La Crosse County Clerk, reporting units audited were the Town of Barre, Town of Burns, Village of Rockland, City of Onalaska District 2 – Wards 6-10, and the City of La Crosse Wards 4, 6, and 25.

