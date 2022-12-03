Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say

Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased. (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials in Ohio say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home that was recently purchased.

WOIO reports the owner purchased the property on Noble Road through a foreclosure sale in Cuyahoga County.

According to Cleveland Heights Director of Communications Mike Thomas, the new homeowner called police around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday after finding the body in the home’s basement.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the body as 71-year-old Nina Fielden.

Thomas said Fielden was the previous owner of the home.

The Cuyahoga County medical examiner reported not finding any signs of trauma on the woman’s body while continuing to determine her cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset
Another department within the Marshfield Clinic Health System has been dissolved as of...
Telehealth department dissolving, Marshfield Clinic Health System facing financial difficulties
The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the...
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
WEAU 13 News
WEAU not being seen on YouTube TV

Latest News

Families in the Chippewa Valley get in the holiday spirit during Breakfast with Santa.
Families have breakfast with Santa in Altoona
Xavi Simons of the Netherlands fight for the ball against DeAndre Yedlin of the United States...
US eliminated from World Cup after 3-1 loss to the Netherlands
Real-life grinches destroyed inflatable Christmas decorations in Gilbert in late November.
Holiday vandals destroy inflatable Christmas decorations: ‘It kind of breaks my heart’
The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested