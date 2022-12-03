RSV and flu cases on the rise in Eau Claire County

By Kim Leadholm
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports RSV and flu cases are on the rise in Eau Claire County, which could lead to even higher numbers of cases as the holiday season continues.

Allison Gosbin, a public health nurse, said there have been 13 hospitalizations of influenza so far in Eau Claire County ‚which is a high number this time of year. Gosbin said this season’s cold and flu cases came earlier than in years past.

“It’s unusual for this time of year to have such high levels of influenza and RSV and it’s especially concerning right around the holidays when people are gathering more, going out into the community more and that increases the likelihood that it’s going to continue to spread and then numbers are just going to get higher,” Gosbin said.

The Learning Tree Child Care Center in Eau Claire noticed this early wave of cases. The owner, Cassandra Stoeklen, said their center has cases of children with RSV a few weeks ago and those cases were affecting more children than usual.

Normally RSV, when we have seen it in years past, has been in a lot of the infants under one,” Stoeklen said. “This time around, we noticed that it was more of the toddlers and even school-agers who were carrying it.”

To help prevent that spread, the care center reached out to parents about the outbreak.

“We just asked them if they had any flexibility to keep their children home if they were displaying any symptoms or had been exposed in any way to RSV or other illnesses at that time,” Stoeklen said.

Gosbin also emphasized staying home, and said not doing so could get others sick.

“I know with the holidays coming, that’s going to be more difficult for people as they want to get out and see their friends and families and participate in activities,” Gosbin said. “But, some of those people that you are visiting and congregating with are people that will be at a quite high risk. The elderly and young children are more at risk for both RSV and influenza.”

Gosbin said people are most contagious when they have a fever and other symptoms like coughing and sneezing continue spreading illness which is why it is so important to stay home.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset
SAMUEL HOLMES
Nelson man accused of making terrorist threats to other people
A new Airline is underway for Rapid City Regional airport
Sun Country now officially flying out of Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2022.
Investigation results of Sheriff Cramer’s death announced Wednesday
The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the...
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

The audit showed no discrepancies or deficiencies with the voting equipment. The results were...
La Crosse County audit shows no discrepancies or deficiencies with voting equipment
Flu and RSV Case on the Rise
Flu and RSV Case on the Rise
Pablo Center at the Confluence provides an update on recent fundraising and capital campaign...
Pablo Center at the Confluence sets sights on the closeout of construction debt and funding endowments on access and partnerships
Clearwater Parade
Clearwater Parade