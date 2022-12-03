SportScene 13 for Friday, December 2nd

By JD Danielson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a full night of action with both prep boys and girls basketball squads in action.

On the boys slate, Hudson battles Memorial, Menomonie travels to North, and Ellsworth takes on Altoona.

In the girls schedule, Hudson again battles Memorial, Rice Lake takes on Chippewa Falls, Regis wars with Cadott, Fall Creek heads to Osseo-Fairchild, Thorp faces Bloomer, and Blair-Taylor travels to Eleva-Strum.

