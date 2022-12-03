UW Eau Claire hosts 6th annual GEEKcon

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Valley community members gathered today for UW Eau Claire’s 6th annual GEEKcon.

GEEKcon is an event that gives people an opportunity to share their hobbies and talents with others. This year’s GEEKcon featured video game tournaments, cosplayers, lego displays, and a variety of vendors.

People of all ages came out for the event, and some even traveled all the way from the Twin Cities to take part in the fun.

Meredith Voss, a UWEC student who helped organize the event, says GEEKcon is a place for community members to share their passions.

“We have a lot of local vendors in the Eau Claire community that show off their artwork and their different comic books and just anything that they’re passionate about. So it’s really fun. It’s a really good environment to be in,” Voss said.

GEEKcon is organized by students studying communications at UWEC as part of the Strategic Event Planning course.

