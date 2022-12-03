UW Eau Claire hosts 6th annual GEEKcon

People across the Chippewa Valley made their way to UWEC for the event.
GEEKcon features vendors, cosplayers, Lego displays, and video game tournaments.
GEEKcon features vendors, cosplayers, Lego displays, and video game tournaments.(WEAU)
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Valley community members gathered today for UW Eau Claire’s 6th annual GEEKcon.

GEEKcon is an event that gives people an opportunity to share their hobbies and talents with others. This year’s GEEKcon featured video game tournaments, cosplayers, lego displays, and a variety of vendors.

People of all ages came out for the event, and some even traveled all the way from the Twin Cities to take part in the fun.

Meredith Voss, a UWEC student who helped organize the event, says GEEKcon is a place for community members to share their passions.

“We have a lot of local vendors in the Eau Claire community that show off their artwork and their different comic books and just anything that they’re passionate about. So it’s really fun. It’s a really good environment to be in,” Voss said.

GEEKcon is organized by students studying communications at UWEC as part of the Strategic Event Planning course.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset
Another department within the Marshfield Clinic Health System has been dissolved as of...
Telehealth department dissolving, Marshfield Clinic Health System facing financial difficulties
The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the...
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
WEAU 13 News
WEAU not being seen on YouTube TV

Latest News

Families in the Chippewa Valley get in the holiday spirit during Breakfast with Santa.
Families have breakfast with Santa in Altoona
WisDOT reminds drivers of safe driving tips ahead of winter weather
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN