Chippewa Falls Celebrates 32nd Annual Christmas Parade

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Despite a chilly start to the weekend, the Chippewa Falls 32nd Annual Christmas Parade must go on.

About 50 floats made their way down Bridge Street entertaining community members who came out Saturday night.

“It’s been going on for 32 years,” said Teri Ouimette, the Chippewa Falls Main Street executive director. “As soon as we’re done with the Pure Water Days parade, we start on this. And that’s in August... we get the committee together and come up with a theme and put it out there, and yeah start planning.”

The theme this year was Christmas around the world. Among those in the parade is Steve who is dressed up as the Grinch.

“It’s the best thing I have ever done,” said Steve. “All the kids just go nuts over me.”

There were also the Hykes with the Chippewa Valley ATV-ers.

“You see the kids and they get so excited,” said Becky Hyke.

The parade also brings back parade-goers like Eli Brunclik.

“We’ve been coming for... I don’t know. I think I’ve been coming out since I was a little child,” said Eli.

The younger of the Brunclik’s, Braxton, said he has an idea on how to keep warm at the parade.

“Wrestle around on the grass and stuff,” said Braxton.

The Burklands were also braving the bone chilling cold for some holiday cheer.

“Really no matter the temperature, we’re ready to come out and have fun,” said Tyler Burkland, who was out with his two kids Violet and Bo.

Like everyone else, they were excited to see the main guest of honor.

“Ready to see Santa tonght?” said Tyler.

“Yeah.” said the Violet and Bo.

Santa and Mrs. Clause had the last float marching down Bridge Street.

“Oh, Santa how many do you think made the good list?” said Mrs. Clause.

“I think they all made it this year,” said Santa.

I asked if anyone is getting a lump of coal, and Santa says “no.”

“We’re excited to be in the parade tonight. We brought our elves with us. We’re pretty excited,” said Mrs. Clause.

And when asked what message they have for the parade goers, Santa simply said “Merry Christmas! Ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho.” before going into a hard jolly laughter.

After the parade, the festivities continues with a tree lighting at Riverfront Park.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.