No one hurt after fire heavily damages Tomah home Saturday

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a house fire in Tomah Saturday evening.

The Tomah Fire Department said the fire happened at 5:29 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of East Council Street in Tomah.

According to a release, seven people were evacuated from the two-story home.

Tomah Fire Department Chief Tim Adler said that when crews first arrived, they saw heavy fire on the northwest side of the home and the fire was spreading quickly. The fire took several hours to contain. The home suffered heavy fire and water damage. Because of the cold weather, Tomah Public Works was called in to salt the area as crews worked to put out the fire. The fire was caused by careless use of smoking materials and was unintentional, according to a release.

Assisting the Tomah Fire Department were the Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Oakdale Fire Department, Fort McCoy Fire Department, Tomah Police Department, Monroe County 911 Communication Center, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, WE Energies, Alliant Energy and the Tomah Public Works Department. Chief Adler also thanked Kwik Trip for providing hot coffee and sandwiches to the 41 firefighters and others called to the scene.

Press Release: On 12/3/2022 at 5:29pm, the Tomah Fire Department was dispatched to 110 E. Council St. for a (CBRF)... Posted by Tomah Fire Department on Sunday, December 4, 2022

Tomah Fire Department was dispatched at 17:31 to 110 E. Council St. for the report of a structure Fire. All seven... Posted by Tomah Fire Department on Saturday, December 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.