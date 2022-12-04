SportScene 13 for Saturday, December 3rd

By JD Danielson
Published: Dec. 3, 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the first matchup in a three-game series as the War on 94 hits the ice: UW-Eau Claire against UW-Stout in men’s hockey.

Plus, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie takes on Northern Edge in prep girls hockey.

Also, the UW-Eau Claire women’s club rugby team faces Roger Williams in the national semifinals.

In WIAC women’s basketball, UW-Oshkosh travels to UW-Stout.

Additionally, in a pair of matchups, both the UW-Eau Claire men’s and women’s basketball teams take on UW-La Crosse.

It’s a full day of prep girls basketball as well, with matchups including Regis against Elmwood/Plum City, Mondovi facing Fall Creek, Baldwin-Woodville taking on Colfax, Durand-Arkansaw battling Osseo-Fairchild, Glenwood City warring with Stanley-Boyd, and Altoona playing Elk Mound.

Finally, Momentum Baseball Academy hosts a fundraiser where a toy donation for Toys for Tots is rewarded with free baseball lessons.

