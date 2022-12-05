Altoona holds 4th annual tree lighting

The tree is lit up at River Prairie Park in Altoona
The tree is lit up at River Prairie Park in Altoona
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Altoona kicked off its holiday season with a Christmas tree lighting at River Prairie Park Sunday evening.

Members of the community came out and were joined by Santa and even some reindeer, counting down to the flipping of the light switch.

There were horse carriage rides, a chance to meet the reindeer and even a hot chocolate stand to keep people warm in the chilly evening.

This is Altoona’s 4th annual tree lighting, and council president Matt Biren said he enjoys events like these that bring the community out and together.

“We’re so thankful the weather held out. The community comes out together and is able to celebrate with us and enjoy this year over year. This just makes it such a special event for everyone to mark the holidays,” said Biren.

Biren said Altoona will hold another tree lighting with the Lions Club at 10th Street Park next weekend.

