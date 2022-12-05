EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Angie Tomkowiak-Ackley for the Sunshine Award. Angie is definitely an Earth Angel. Anyone who knows Angie knows that she will not only give you the shirt off her back, but also her sweatshirt or anything else you need, all with a smile. Since she fills the lives of so many people with so much sunshine, she deserves sunshine too! Please give her the Sunshine Award.

The Peterson Family

