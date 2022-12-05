CHRISTIAN LITCHFIELD

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate Christian Litchfield for the Sunshine Award. Chris is a joy to work with. He always has a positive upbeat personality. Whenever he needs work done on his equipment, he is always full of helpful suggestions. It is refreshing to have a personality like his in such a mundane factory setting.

Curt Manufacturing Maintenance Department

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were hospitalized after suffering multiple stab...
Couple stabbed by son-in-law angry about divorce, authorities say
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids
WEAU 13 News
WEAU not being seen on YouTube TV
No one was hurt after a house fire in Tomah on Dec. 3, 2022.
No one hurt after fire heavily damages Tomah home Saturday
Another department within the Marshfield Clinic Health System has been dissolved as of...
Telehealth department dissolving, Marshfield Clinic Health System facing financial difficulties

Latest News

ANGIE TOMKOWIAK-ACKLEY
Christmas at the Y
Christmas at the "Y" (12/05/22)
TubaChristmas is December 11 in Menomonie
TubaChristmas
Christmas at the "Y" is December 9
Christmas at the “Y”