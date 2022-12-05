EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate Christian Litchfield for the Sunshine Award. Chris is a joy to work with. He always has a positive upbeat personality. Whenever he needs work done on his equipment, he is always full of helpful suggestions. It is refreshing to have a personality like his in such a mundane factory setting.

Curt Manufacturing Maintenance Department

