CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The annual Christmas at the “Y” is Friday, December 9, from 3:30-6:00 p.m. at the Chippewa Falls YMCA.

The event is free and open to the public. You do not need to be a YMCA member to attend and participate.

There will be booths and activities, such as a visit with Santa, cookie making, ornament making, reindeer games, small inflatables.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.