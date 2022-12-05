DHS receives $45 million grant to support public health workforce development

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is announcing it has been awarded a $45 million grant.

According to the media release from Wis. DHS, the grant is intended for the Wis. DHS to assess the statewide public health system to help build a “stronger public health workforce through retention, recruitment, and training efforts.” The funding is part of $3.2 billion being awarded from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to state, local, and territorial jurisdictions across the U.S. That funding is intended to support the public health workforce and infrastructure nationwide.

“Wisconsin’s state, local, and tribal health departments are the backbone of the work being done all across our state to support healthy individuals, families, and communities,” Secretary-designee, Karen Timberlake, said. “We applaud the CDC for this investment into our state’s public health infrastructure. This is a win not only for our public health workforce, but for every community that will benefit from enhanced capacity to work collaboratively to build stronger, safer, and healthier communities.”

About 40% of the workforce funding will be allocated to local and tribal health departments, according to the media release from the Wis. DHS.

“Over the next five years, this investment will shape our work to build and support a stronger, resilient public health system,” State Health Officer, Paula Tran, said. “At the core of this system is our exceptional public health workforce. As we look to the future of public health needs in Wisconsin, we must invest in supporting and retaining our current workforce while recruiting and preparing the future workforce to ensure that all residents in Wisconsin have all the resources and opportunities they need to thrive.”

Additional information is available in the full media release from the Wis. DHS, HERE.

