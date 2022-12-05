Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office collecting stuffed animals for kids in need

Any child that is in need of some comfort while at the courthouse can take a stuffed animal to...
Any child that is in need of some comfort while at the courthouse can take a stuffed animal to feel more secure.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is helping kids hit by tragedy feel a little better.

They are hosting a Stuffed Animal Drive to give kids who are victims or witnesses a boost while at the office. Any child that is in need of some comfort while at the courthouse can take a stuffed animal to feel more secure. The Victim Witness Office giving kids stuffed animals is not a new initiative.

Deputies say they take any opportunity that they can to hand them out to kids in the courthouse, so they are beginning to run low.

“You know, sometimes parents have to come to court and they don’t have anybody to watch their kids and saw a little girl that was there today and went in and got a little teddy bear and gave it to her. And she just took it and just started, you know, had a big old smile on her face and kind of calm her down until her mom could have court,” Melissa Solem, Deputy Sheriff, said.

Donations are being taken from county employees now through Dec.19 at the courthouse.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were hospitalized after suffering multiple stab...
Couple stabbed by son-in-law angry about divorce, authorities say
The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office arrested a 57-year-old man after a multi-county chase...
Man arrested after multi-county chase Sunday night
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids
WEAU 13 News
WEAU not being seen on YouTube TV
No one was hurt after a house fire in Tomah on Dec. 3, 2022.
No one hurt after fire heavily damages Tomah home Saturday

Latest News

23-year-old Noah Lane of Eau Claire was originally charged in July of 2021.
Former Bloomer school employee sentenced for sexual assault of student
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (12/5/22)
"TubaChristmas"
"TubaChristmas" (12/5/22)
A criminal complaint shows 27-year-old Patrick Davis of Medford is facing charges of knowingly...
Man charged in Nov. fatal Clark County Crash