Fickell says Leonhard is still deciding his future at Wisconsin

Head Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell spoke with the media via Zoom on Sunday and said that he opened the door for Jim Leonhard to remain on Wisconsin's staff, but Leonhard is weighing his options.

"I opened the door for Jim to be here and he's weighing the options."



“It’s kind of unique cause I was in a very similar situation in 2011 so I might have a little more insight,” Fickell said. “He’s picked my brain and gone back and forth on what’s going to be best not just for him but for the future of the program. It’s not an easy decision it’s not one of those things that’s cut and dry.”

Fickell has confirmed that he has brought a few guys with him from Cincinnati to Wisconsin, and it was reported by Pete Thamel with ESPN that Fickell’s strength coach Brady Collins was one of the guys coming to Madison.

“It’s still kind of a mix we’re trying to figure out how much they can do back there coaching the bowl game for Cincinnati,” Fickell said. “I don’t think they’ll be around coaching anything here, just because I want to make this a really good experience for everyone involved.”

A source within the Wisconsin football program told NBC15 that Leonhard has not met with the team or announced a decision regarding whether or not he will stay with the program.

This comes amid reports that Leonhard was staying at Wisconsin and would remain defensive coordinator.

