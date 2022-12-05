Former Bloomer school employee sentenced for sexual assault of student

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - A former Bloomer School District staff member is sentenced on two charges of sexual assault of a student.

23-year-old Noah Lane of Eau Claire, who was employed by the Bloomer School District as a middle school special education paraprofessional, was sentenced to 90 days in jail and a withheld sentence of two years of probation Monday in Chippewa County Circuit Court, according to online court records. An additional 90-day jail sentence was stayed to be used at the discretion of the probation agent. Probation and jail time were ordered to be served concurrently.

Lane must also register as a sex offender, complete a psychological evaluation, is not allowed to take drugs, and is not allowed to work with school-aged children or be unsupervised with any children. Lane is not allowed to have any contact with the victim, the victim’s family, or the victim’s residence, according to online court records.

Lane pleaded guilty to one count of sexual intercourse with a child age 16 or older and one count of sexual assault of a student by school staff on Sept. 9. The court did not accept the guilty plea on the second count, a felony, and instead entered the plea as part of a deferred acceptance of a guilty plea agreement. The maximum sentence on the second count is six years in prison, as well as a maximum $10,000 penalty. The first count, which the court accepted a guilty plea for, is a misdemeanor in Wisconsin. Lane’s attorney has 30 days to file for expunction.

According to the criminal complaint, on July 10, 2021, a victim told authorities they had engaged in sexual activities with Lane. Online court records show the date of the offense as December 1, 2020. The victim, who was enrolled as a student in the Bloomer School District at the time, disclosed to authorities that the interactions were consensual. The Bloomer School District said that Lane was on unpaid leave after the charges were filed in July of 2021.

