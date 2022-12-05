KIM PITSCH

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to submit a Sunshine Award for my mom, Kim Pitsch. My mom buys Spirit of Christmas gifts each year. This year she picked four kids tags all about the same age as her grandkids and bought them gifts. When she brought the gifts back to hand in there were still 16 kids tags on the tree that had not been picked and the due date to hand in gifts was the next day. She ended up grabbing all 16 kids tags that were left and bought them everything they listed on their tag. She has the biggest heart and I’m so thankful for such an amazing mom and role model. I hope all twenty of those kids have a wonderful Christmas!

Jessica Harder

